Women in media still face discrimination, often perpetrated online – Prof Audrey Gadzekpo

“It shows women’s voices are not just heard but amplified,” she stated, adding that the Beijing Platform for Action had set an ambitious vision for gender equality, but much of that vision remains unfulfilled.

“Thirty years after the Beijing Declaration , we recognise the progress made, but it has been at a very slow pace.

“In the media and broadcasting landscape, we have witnessed both good progress and persistent challenges. While women have increasingly entered newsrooms and production studios, they continue to face discrimination, often perpetrated online or using digital technology.

“This is the reality many women in Ghana’s media industry confront daily.”