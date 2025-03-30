Women in media still face discrimination, often perpetrated online – Prof Audrey Gadzekpo

Women in the media continue to face discrimination, often through digital platforms, despite progress in gender equality, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo has said.
The Communications Consultant and Professor at the Department of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, made the remarks as Guest of Honour at the official launch of the Strategy Document on Gender Equality in the Media in Ghana on Thursday, 27th March 2025.
“It shows women’s voices are not just heard but amplified,” she stated, adding that the Beijing Platform for Action had set an ambitious vision for gender equality, but much of that vision remains unfulfilled.
“Thirty years after the Beijing Declaration , we recognise the progress made, but it has been at a very slow pace.
“In the media and broadcasting landscape, we have witnessed both good progress and persistent challenges. While women have increasingly entered newsrooms and production studios, they continue to face discrimination, often perpetrated online or using digital technology.
“This is the reality many women in Ghana’s media industry confront daily.”
Addressing Gender Disparities in the Media
Prof Gadzekpo stressed that representation is not just a matter of fairness but also impacts credibility and the quality of information shared.
The theme "Equal Voices: Promoting Gender Equality in the Media" highlights that true sustainability cannot be achieved without the full participation of women across all sectors of society.
She noted that while Ghana has made significant strides in implementing policies to promote gender equality, gaps remain, particularly in leadership positions within media organisations.
Citing a UN report, she pointed out that a gender data revolution is underway, with the ability to measure 56% of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) gender indicators—up from just 26% in 2016.
Additionally, the report states that 70% of countries are actively promoting science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and digital skills among women and girls.
“Our ministry is dedicated to working with media organisations to develop and implement policies that create a safe and enabling working environment for women in the industry.
“We are committed to addressing violence against women journalists and broadcasters, strengthening protective mechanisms, and ensuring accountability,” she affirmed.
Dr Charity Binka, Executive Director of Women and Change (WOMEC) and lead contributor to the Strategy Document, underscored the urgent need for action.
“The strategy document is the result of rigorous engagement, research, and reflection, supported by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and Canal France International (CFI).
“At its core, the strategy aims to promote inclusion and create equitable and safe environments where women are fairly represented in leadership and media contexts, and where institutional cultures support their advancement and safety.
“Yes, safety—because when we were mentoring, training, and listening, we were shocked to hear some of the stories.
“These are not our stories to tell. Perhaps those who experienced them will share them with you.”
She stressed that the strategy is grounded in local realities, based on strong baseline research, stakeholder dialogues, and international commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5.
“We have set targets to be met by 2030. Where are we now?
“We have only five years to go, and we are nowhere near achieving those targets.”
The launch of the Strategy Document forms part of activities under the MFWA and CFI’s project “Equal Voices—Promoting Gender Equality in the Media”, which seeks to combat gender inequalities and improve women’s representation at all levels in Ghanaian and Ivorian societies through gender-aware and gender-sensitive media practices.
Research on Ghana’s media landscape has consistently highlighted gender inequalities, showing that women remain underrepresented in leadership roles and face institutional, structural, and cultural barriers that hinder their career progression.
They also encounter gender-based violence, harassment, and workplace discrimination.
The Strategy Document/Roadmap, developed through multi-stakeholder engagements, presents actionable strategies for policymakers, regulators, media organisations, and associations to adopt in order to advance gender equality in the Ghanaian media sector.