IWD 2025: 8 African countries with women as presidents

Across Africa, women have played significant roles in national politics and governance, holding various key positions.

Notably, a few countries have had women serve as presidents, setting the stage for greater empowerment of women in African society and advancing gender equality.

These are the African countries that have had women leading the affairs of the nation:

1. Liberia

History was made when Liberia elected Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as president, making her the first African woman to be elected as a head of state and the longest-serving female president on the continent. Leading a nation initially ravaged by war, she faced the enormous task of restoring peace and resolving national conflicts, efforts that earned her a Nobel Peace Prize. Ellen served as president for 12 years, from 2006 to 2018.

2. Malawi

Malawi gained its first female president in 2012 following the sudden passing of President Bingu wa Mutharika. Joyce Banda took over office from 2012 to 2014 after serving as the country’s first female vice president. She was named by Forbes as the 40th most powerful woman in the world—the highest-ranking African on the list—following her efforts to restore international relations that had been strained under President Mutharika.

3. Namibia

In 2023, Namibia made history by electing its first female president. Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, popularly known as NNN, is currently the president-elect and is set to assume office on 21 March 2024. Before her presidency, NNN held various key positions within the government, most recently serving as Namibia’s deputy prime minister.

4. Burundi

Sylvie Kinigi served as Burundi’s first and only female president from 1993 to 1994, becoming the first African woman to assume the role. During this period, she also served as the country’s prime minister. Her Tutsi identity posed a significant challenge during a time of intense ethnic conflict between the Hutu and Tutsi populations. Throughout her tenure, she played a crucial role in stabilising tensions in parts of the country.

5. Gabon

Rose Francine Rogombé became Gabon’s acting president following the death of long-time leader Omar Bongo in 2009. However, her tenure lasted only six months until Omar Bongo’s son, Ali Bongo, was elected as the new president.

6. Ethiopia

Sahle-Work Zewde was Ethiopia’s first female president, serving from 2018 to 2024. With extensive experience in foreign service, she held ambassadorial roles in several countries and key positions within the United Nations. She was also the second woman in Ethiopia’s history to hold an ambassadorial position.

7. Central African Republic

Catherine Samba-Panza served as Transitional President of the Central African Republic from 2014 to 2016. A staunch advocate for women’s rights, she championed support for survivors of sexual violence and fought against female genital mutilation. Before assuming the presidency, she served as mayor of Bangui, the nation’s capital.

8. Tanzania

Samia Suluhu Hassan has been serving as President of the United Republic of Tanzania since 19 March 2021, becoming the first woman to hold the office. She previously served as vice president from 2015 to 2021 before assuming leadership following the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli. Currently, Samia is the only sitting female president in Africa.

9. Mauritius

Agnès Monique Ohsan Bellepeau served as acting president of Mauritius twice—first from 31 March to 21 July 2012 following the resignation of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, and again from 29 May to 5 June 2015 after the resignation of President Kailash Purryag.

Interestingly, another woman, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, was elected President of Mauritius in 2015 after Kailash Purryag’s resignation. However, she later stepped down in 2018 amid a financial controversy.