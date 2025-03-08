Accelerate Action: 9 Ghanaian women who set the pace for present-day women

Currently, women have become fundamental to Ghana's development, a significant change from previous decades.

This progress is largely due to several remarkable Ghanaian women who paved the way for today's advancements. Here are nine Ghanaian women who not only made history but also significantly contributed to national development:

1. Araba Sefa-Dedeh

Dr Araba Sefa-Dedeh was the first female psychologist in Ghana. Throughout her prolific career, she played a pioneering role in shaping clinical psychology in the country, focusing much of her research on the prevention of mental illnesses.

2. Susan Ofori-Atta

Dr Susan Ofori-Atta was Ghana's first female medical doctor and the fourth West African woman to earn a university degree. She notably coined the term 'kwashiorkor' to describe a condition resulting from protein deficiency. A boarding house in Achimota School was named after her.

3. Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang became Ghana’s first female Vice-President after assuming office on 7 January 2025. Prior to her vice-presidency, she made history as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and of any state university in Ghana. She also served as Minister for Education from 2013 to 2017 under President John Mahama's administration.

4. Elizabeth Frances Baaba Sey

Elizabeth Frances Baaba Sey was the first female graduate of the University of Ghana, then known as the University College of the Gold Coast. She graduated with a BA degree in 1953. A hall at the University of Ghana is named in her honour to commemorate her contributions to the institution.

5. Georgina Wood

Georgina Wood was the first female Chief Justice of Ghana, following a distinguished career as a police prosecution officer and judge. In 2007, she was honoured with the Order of the Star of Ghana by President John Kufuor. She is currently a member of the Council of State.

6. Joyce Bamford-Addo

Joyce Bamford-Addo was Ghana’s first female Speaker of Parliament, making her the first woman to attain the highest position in one of the government's branches. She was also the first woman to serve as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

7. Annie Ruth Jiagge

Annie Ruth Jiagge, also known as Annie Baëta Jiagge, was Ghana’s first female lawyer and the first woman in Ghana and the Commonwealth nations to become a judge. Despite facing opposition from her male peers, she pursued her studies and succeeded. She was also a staunch women's rights activist, voicing her discontent with injustice. A boarding house in her alma mater, Achimota School, was named after her.

8. Carlien Bou-Chedid

Carlien Bou-Chedid is Ghana’s first female engineer. An alumna of both Wesley Girls' High School and PRESEC, she often found herself in male-dominated spaces, a challenge she eventually overcame. She is also the first female president of the Ghana Institution of Engineers and currently serves as the President of the Federation of African Engineers.

9. Melody Millicent Danquah

Melody Millicent Danquah was among Ghana’s first female pilots and one of the earliest in Africa. She made history as a pioneering female pilot in Sub-Saharan Africa, setting the pace for many female pilots in the region. She notably served in the military in both fieldwork and administrative roles and later became a preacher after earning a diploma in Bible studies.