Jackie Appiah earns master’s degree from the University of Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has successfully earned a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Communication Studies from the prestigious University of Ghana.

A viral post circulating on social media on 12 February 2025 shows the actress radiating joy in her graduation gown as she proudly receives her certificate.

Sharing her excitement, she captioned the post: "Congratulations to Jackie Appiah, Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Studies, University of Ghana."

This milestone follows her previous academic achievement in 2022, when she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies from the same institution.

Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress. For her work as an actress, she has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007. She received two nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Upcoming Actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008. She is a movie producer, fashion model and a humanitarian.

Appiah was already known to Nollywood through her many successful Ghanaian films including Beyoncé - The President Daughter, Princess Tyra, Passion of the Soul, Pretty Queen, The Prince's Bride, The King is Mine and The Perfect Picture. Her notable Nollywood films include Black Soul and Bitter Blessing, alongside Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah and My Last Wedding, alongside Nollywood actor Emeka Ike.