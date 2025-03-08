International Women’s Day: 10 Women shaping Ghana's political landscape

In recent years, women have increasingly assumed pivotal roles in Ghana’s national politics, breaking traditional barriers and reshaping governance structures. This surge in female political leadership signifies a transformative shift towards more inclusive and representative democracies.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, here are nine Ghanaian women who have made waves in Ghana’s political sphere:

1. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang made history on 7 January 2025 when she was sworn in as the first female Vice-President of Ghana. Her leadership role signifies the rising importance of women in key positions within Ghana’s governance.

2. Hon. Dzifa Gomashie

Hon. Ablah Dzifa Gomashie is currently the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, as well as the Member of Parliament for Ketu South. Prior to her political career, she was active in theatre, working as an actress, scriptwriter, and producer.

3. Hon. Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawa Mogtari is an accomplished lawyer who currently serves as the Presidential Adviser and Special Aide. She was formerly a Deputy Minister of Transport and is recognised for her expertise in mediation and the transport sector.

4. Frema Osei-Opare

Frema Osei-Opare became the first female Chief of Staff after former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office. She served throughout his two terms and is also a development consultant and an expert in labour and employment, with decades of experience in these fields.

5. Justice Sophia Akuffo (Rtd)

Justice Sophia Akuffo (Rtd) served as Chief Justice of Ghana from 2017 to 2019. A prominent legal figure, her tenure in the Supreme Court spanned more than two decades. She is currently serving as a member of the University of Ghana Council.

6. Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is the current Chief Justice of Ghana, having assumed office in 2023. She has an impressive résumé, having served in various capacities within the judicial system. She is married to pharmacist Francis Torkornoo, and they have four daughters and three grandchildren.

7. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is a lawyer and diplomat who is currently serving as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, the second African to do so. She was formerly the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration under the previous government administration.

8. Nana Yaa Frimpongmaa Kumakuma

Nana Yaa Frimpongmaa Kumakuma is the current flagbearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP). She is also a former National Organiser of the 31st December Women’s Movement and was among the initial five individuals who developed the concept for the formation of the movement, alongside former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

9. Hannah Tetteh

Hannah Tetteh is a lawyer and diplomat who currently serves as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). She has also held ministerial positions in previous administrations as Minister for Trade and Industry and Minister for Foreign Affairs.