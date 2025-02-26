Tems, Michael Essien’s wife and other African women who own foreign football clubs

The influence of African women in global sports business is growing, with several making groundbreaking moves in the football industry.

In a world where men have predominantly dominated club ownership, four African women have successfully acquired stakes in prestigious football clubs, reshaping the landscape of international football.

Their ventures are not just about ownership; they are about cultural influence, sports development, and breaking down barriers.

Here are four African women who own or owned stakes in foreign clubs.

1. Temilade Openiyi (Tems)

Nigerian Grammy Award winner Tems has made headlines with her investment in the American football scene. The singer, known for her chart-topping hits, has become the first African woman to hold a stake in a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, San Diego FC.

With her company, The Leading Vibe, Tems has solidified her entrepreneurial prowess by joining the ownership group of this U.S.-based club, which is set to debut in the 2025 MLS season. Her excitement about football’s power to unite people highlights the cultural significance of the sport, making her a trailblazer for African women in sports business.

2. Dorothy Nneka Ede

In 2020, Nigerian entrepreneur Dorothy Nneka Ede purchased Lusitano Ginásio Clube, a Portuguese third-division team based in Évora.

Ede’s ownership reflects her passion for developing young football talent, and she has already expressed her intentions to use the club as a platform to foster footballing ties between Nigeria and Portugal. This bold move has put her at the forefront of a new wave of African women breaking into the international football market.

3. Eniola Aluko

Eniola Aluko, a former professional player turned football executive, has also joined the ranks of influential African women in football. In 2024, Aluko became the first African woman to join the board of FC Como Women, a top-flight women’s football club in Italy.

As part of Mercury 13, an investment group focused on women’s football, Aluko’s appointment is a significant milestone for female empowerment in sports management. The former winger and striker continues to shape the future of women’s football, both on and off the field, through her leadership and business acumen.

4. Akosua Puni Essien

The wife of former footballer Michael Essien, Akosua Puni Essien, made waves in the football world with her purchase of Italian Serie C side Como FC in 2017. After the club went bankrupt, Puni bought the team at an auction for €237,000, making her the first Ghanaian woman to own a European football club.

Despite no longer being the owner, her involvement marked a pivotal moment for African women in European football. Under her ownership, Como aimed to grow their first team and focus on youth development, with hopes of pushing the club into Serie B.