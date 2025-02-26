7 Footballers who married or dated women older than them

While it’s often seen as the norm for younger women to marry older men, several prominent footballers have flipped this script, marrying or dating women significantly older than them.

In today’s world, relationships with age gaps are increasingly accepted, and these athletes are often celebrated for finding love outside of traditional norms. Recently, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been in the news after he showed up to a club game with his new girlfriend Ashlyn Castro, who is six years older than him.

Here’s a list of eight famous footballers who have taken this unconventional route and found happiness with older partners.

1. Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio Former

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is eight years younger than his wife, Pilar Rubio, a Spanish journalist and TV presenter. The couple began dating in 2012, and over the years, their relationship has blossomed into a family affair. They now have three sons: Sergio, Marco, and Alejandro.

2. Gerard Pique and Shakira

One of the most famous couples in the world of football and entertainment, Gerard Pique and Shakira were ten years apart. The couple, who have two children, Milan and Sasha, were together for over a decade before separating in 2022.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Helena Seger

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is married to Helena Seger, a businesswoman who is 11 years older than him. The two met back in 2002, and their relationship has withstood the test of time. Together, they have two sons, Maximilian and Vincent. Helena has managed to maintain a low-key public presence despite her successful career.

4. Endrick and Gabriely Miranda

One of the younger couples on this list, Brazilian prodigy Endrick has found love with Gabriely Miranda, who is three years older than him. Endrick, who has recently made waves with Real Madrid, is only 18 years old, which makes the age gap stand out more than in other relationships. Nevertheless, the couple recently married, defying traditional expectations and proving that age is just a number when it comes to love.

5. David De Gea and Edune Garcia

David De Gea, the Spanish goalkeeper renowned for his time at Manchester United, married Edune Garcia, a singer, actress, and TV presenter, in 2023. Garcia is five years older than De Gea, but their relationship has remained strong since they first started dating in 2015. Their wedding took place on the Balearic island of Menorca after De Gea’s 12-year tenure at Manchester United ended.

6. Cesc Fabregas and Daniella Semaan

Cesc Fabregas, a 36-year-old former footballer who played for clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea, is married to 48-year-old Lebanese beauty Daniella Semaan. They tied the knot in 2018 after being together for several years. Daniella, who has children from a previous marriage, and Fabregas share three children: Capri, Leonardo, and Lia.

7. Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi was six years younger than his wex-ife Wanda Nara. Their relationship began in 2013 when Nara, then married to Icardi’s former teammate Maxi Lopez, left her husband to be with the young footballer.