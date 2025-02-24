Icardi’s ex-wife Wanda demands GH₵8,113,000 every month in ongoing divorce drama

The drama surrounding Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi and his ex-wife, Wanda Nara, is far from over.

After a tumultuous 10-year marriage, Nara is now demanding a hefty monthly maintenance fee of around €500,000, which is approximately GH₵8,113,000, as part of their ongoing divorce case, per multiple media reports.

The high-profile split between the two has already made headlines numerous times, with many public breakups and reconciliations. The couple's divorce proceedings are heading to court, with the first hearing set for March 11, 2025, in Milan.

This highly anticipated event is expected to draw significant media attention, as cameras will likely crowd the courtroom to cover their battle over money, child custody, and their real estate assets.

Nara, 38, who has lived an extravagant lifestyle including private jets, argues that Icardi should cover her expenses so she can maintain the lavish way of life she had during their marriage. The former agent of Icardi, who now works as a TV presenter, insists that her financial demands are justified.

Meanwhile, Icardi, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on February 19, 2025, is prepared to fight Nara's demands in court with his lawyer, Valeria De Vellis. But it's not just money at stake.

The couple's real estate assets, including a luxury apartment in Milan and a villa near Lake Como, are also a major point of contention. Nara's company, which managed Icardi's football career, reportedly controls these properties.

Custody battle brewing

However, the divorce is not all about money. The couple's two daughters, Francesca and Isabella, are at the centre of a fierce custody battle.

Icardi, who now plays for Galatasaray in Turkey, has filed legal documents to reclaim their passports, arguing that Nara's decision to take the children to Argentina without his permission was unlawful.

Nara, on the other hand, wants to keep the girls in Argentina, where she is pursuing a career in television and a new relationship with rapper L-Gante.