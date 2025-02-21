Champions League Draw: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona all learn opponents

After a crunch round of knockout play-offs that saw reigning Champions Real Madrid demolish Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate and other teams book their slots in the round of 16, the draw has finally been made to pair the surviving 16 teams.

Record holders Real Madrid will battle city rivals Atletico Madrid in a box office two-legged Madrid derby.

French Champions Paris Saint Germain have been paired against league phase winners Liverpool.

Club Brugge after passing the Atalanta test, now have to battle English Premier League side Aston Villa.

Dutch side PSV did the unthinkable by knocking out Juventus, but now have an English task to complete against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Benfica will go head-to-head against in-form Barcelona, who finished second in the league phase.

Borussia Dortmund now have to battle Ligue 1 side Lille.

It will be an all-German affair when Bayern Munich take on Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Feyenoord have been paired against Inter Milan.

The first legs of the round of 16 matches will be played on March 5 and 6, 2025, with the return legs on March 11 and 12, 2025.

Quarter final pairings

The winner of Paris Saint Germain versus Liverpool will play the winner of Club Brugge versus Aston Villa.

The winner of Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid will go up against the winner of PSV versus Arsenal.

The winner of Benfica versus Barcelona will face the winner of Borussia Dortmund versus Lille.

Whoever comes on top between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will now battle who emerges victorious between Feyenoord and Arsenal.

This season’s UEFA Champions League final will be played on May 31, 2025, at the Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) home grounds of German giants Bayern Munich.

The Europa League last-16 draw will take place at 12:00 GMT on Friday, following the Champions League draw.