Black Queens to face Morocco in friendly ahead of 2025 WAFCON

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, will take on Morocco in an international friendly on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the Pere Jego Stadium in Casablanca.

The match, scheduled during the February FIFA international window, forms part of the team’s preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be hosted in Morocco in July.

Under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, the Black Queens are focused on fine-tuning their strategies and securing a positive result as they gear up for the continental showdown.

This encounter will also allow Coach Björkegren to assess his squad, including newly invited players, and make necessary tactical adjustments ahead of the tournament.

The Black Queens have been drawn into Group C of the WAFCON, where they will face defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania. With the tournament fast approaching, this high-profile friendly will serve as a critical test of the team’s preparedness and overall squad depth.

The bigger future

After securing WAFCON qualification under former head coach Nora Häuptle, the Black Queens are determined to make a strong impression at the tournament and raise Ghana’s flag high on the continental stage.

Coach Häuptle previously expressed concerns about the team’s lack of competitive matches before major tournaments.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) must consider these observations and ensure that the Black Queens get adequate preparatory games, particularly against teams with similar playing styles to their WAFCON opponents.