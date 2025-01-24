Michael Essien finally answers who the better player is between himself and Thomas Partey

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has finally had his say on the debate about who’s the better himself and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

There’s been ongoing arguments and comparisons on who is the better midfielder in their prime between the retired midfielder maestro and current Gunners regista.

While some including ex-Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston believe Essien is the overall superior midfielder, others maintain that Partey has been better than the former Chelsea man at his peak.

This, Essien speaking in an exclusive interview with renowned sports journalist Gary Al-Smith on SportyFM, was caught unaware when Gary threw the question of, who he should feature in his team between himself and Partey, at him.

Essien tried to be diplomatic in weighing in on the debate but finally had this to say:

I don’t know how to answer this but I just love playing football and I was privileged and lucky enough to do the way I did it. But I will never put myself [ahead] because we are two different generations so of course I will let you put Partey.

He’s a guy that I love very much. I talk to him every now and then, we’re in contact with each other and he’s a brilliant footballer... brilliant midfielder, so, of course, I will standby for him to pick my place.

Essien on derby intensity

The ex-Real Madrid player touched on his time with the Spanish giants and detailed how intense playing in the Madrid derby was. Comparing the Madrid derby to the London derbies, Essien said the former was more intensive than the latter.