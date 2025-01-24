I will never put myself ahead of Partey - Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has stated that he does not consider himself superior to Thomas Partey, emphasising that they belong to different generations of football.

Recent debates have surfaced comparing the two players' abilities in controlling the midfield for the Black Stars and their respective clubs.

However, Essien, a former Chelsea star and UEFA Champions League winner nicknamed "The Bison," downplayed such comparisons in an interview with Sporty FM.

I’ll never put myself ahead of Thomas Partey. It’s two different generations, so I’ll let you put Partey ahead. He’s a guy that I love, and I speak to him now and then.

While some fans argue that Essien contributed more to the Black Stars than Partey has so far, the former midfielder remains humble and focused on supporting the current generation of players.

Favourite Black Stars players

When asked about his favourite Black Stars player, Essien admitted it was a tough decision, given the legends he grew up watching.

Picking a favourite Black Stars player is hard, but we all grew up watching legends like Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah.

Essien’s time with the Black Stars

Michael Essien represented Ghana’s national team 59 times, scoring nine goals. He was an integral part of the squad that secured Ghana’s first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification in 2006, held in Germany.