Nana Ama McBrown reveals retirement plans and her big move into the food business

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about the age at which she wants to retire, her retirement plan, and why she has several brand ambassadorial deals.

In an exclusive interview with Diva Doc Let's Talk, Nana Ama McBrown said she would like to retire at the age of 50.

Explaining her choice of age for retirement, she said she would like to slow down when she turned 50.

Since I have plans to retire, as in slow down from 50, I need something on the market aside from my farming. I want to venture into food.

Still speaking on why she wants to retire at 50, the McBrown's Sunflower Oil owner said that she would like to cut down on public appearances.

The Kumawood star opened up about owning a farm and being involved in farming.

She explained that she wanted to venture into the food business.

She added that she had already started and that this was part of her retirement plan.

At age 50, I want to slow down on these appearances and all that. I want to go into farming. I have started now.

McBrown, who boasts about being the ambassador for 14 brands in Ghana, shared more details about her future plans for her farm.

She said one of the things she would like to have on her farm is a building.

She said she would like to invite people to her farm, where they could relax in her building and later visit the farm.

So at 50, I want you to come to my farm. I have a building on my farm. We’ll chill in the air conditioning nd later go and get some okra from my farm.

Many people were left in awe that Mrs McBrown Mensah was into farming, just like musician and media personality Michy.