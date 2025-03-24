'I've gone 20 years in music without a single award' – Mzbel laments

Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artiste Mzbel has expressed her disappointment at not receiving any major music awards in Ghana, despite a career spanning two decades.

Mzbel, who rose to fame in 2004 with her debut album Awoso Me, became one of the most prominent female figures in Ghana’s music scene and enjoyed popularity across several African countries, including Nigeria, Liberia, Ivory Coast, and Kenya.

In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Mzbel candidly revealed:

I have been in the industry for 20 years; I’ve never received any award.

While acknowledging the appreciation she received abroad, she lamented the lack of recognition from her own country.

I got my flowers from outside Ghana, but not from here, she added.

Reflecting on her early days in the industry, Mzbel admitted that a lack of preparation and proper branding negatively impacted her career.

I am not blaming anybody. I think it’s the branding. If I were starting music today, I would put more effort into my branding. It wasn’t properly put together. I would go on radio and say anything, wear anything, and show up anywhere. There was no clear direction, she explained.

She noted that her entrance into the music scene was spontaneous, without the strategic image management often required for lasting impact in the industry.

Despite the challenges, Mzbel affirmed that she has not retired from music. She is currently working on a new single that addresses the topic of betrayal and false friendships.

Mzbel, known for her outspoken personality, continues to stay relevant with her unique voice and lyrical honesty. Her musical catalogue includes popular hits such as 16 Years, Awoso Me, Yopoo, Edey Be, Twe Ma Me, Braa Fiifi, and My Bonnet.