Bills Credit loyal client blasts founder for snubbing customers at star-studded bash

A long-time customer of Bills Credit (formerly Bills Microcredit) has voiced her disappointment at the company’s Founder and Board Chairman, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, for prioritising celebrities over loyal clients during his extravagant 40th birthday celebration.

The unnamed customer took to social media to air her frustrations, questioning why Mr Quaye – whose financial institution has served thousands of everyday Ghanaians – chose to fill his guest list with entertainment industry personalities rather than acknowledging customers who have supported the company from its early beginnings.

In her emotional outburst, she said:

We, your customers, are grateful. Those of us who borrow from you and from whom you make your profit – we are grateful. But it’s sad that we are not considered worthy to be at your party. You only invited rich people to come eat.

A star-studded bash dominates social media

Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday party, held on 22nd March 2025 at Independence Square in Accra, has quickly become one of the most talked-about events on Ghanaian social media. With its dazzling display of wealth, fashion, and fame, the event drew hundreds of high-profile guests, including top actors, musicians, influencers and renowned business leaders.

From viral videos to trending photos, the celebration has captivated public attention and sparked numerous conversations about wealth, loyalty, and societal values.

One of the major highlights of the night was the bold fashion choices, especially from female guests who turned up in daring and provocative outfits. From plunging necklines to high slits and curve-hugging ensembles, the red carpet was ablaze with glamour.

Many attendees appeared “dressed to kill,” with styles that sparked both admiration and controversy online. While some netizens praised the confidence and flair on display, others criticised the overly revealing outfits.

One social media user commented: “These parties are no longer about celebration, but about showcasing who can grab the most attention – especially from the big men.”

Top performances from African music icons