Nigel Gaisie vows never to forgive Kennedy Agyapong as he rejoices over Anas verdict

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, is said to have expressed his delight following the recent court verdict in favour of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who successfully sued Kennedy Agyapong for defamation in the United States.

During a sermon to his congregation, Bishop Daniel Obinim disclosed that he had received multiple phone calls from Nigel Gaisie in the aftermath of the court ruling. According to Obinim, Gaisie remains deeply resentful towards Agyapong and has vowed never to forgive him for past actions.

No matter what Kennedy Agyapong goes through, Nigel says he will never forgive him, Obinim stated during his address.

Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a 2024 presidential hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was sued by Anas in the State of New Jersey over defamatory remarks made during an interview with a U.S.-based Ghanaian blogger. In the interview, Agyapong had described Anas using harsh terms such as “liar,” “thief,” “murderer,” and “blackmailer.”

Following a trial, the court awarded $18 million in damages to Anas. However, Mr Agyapong has since filed a petition seeking a reduction in the amount.

Bishop Obinim also took the opportunity to reflect on his own strained history with Kennedy Agyapong, who once embarked on a relentless campaign against Ghanaian pastors, including Obinim and Gaisie, branding them as “fake” and “fraudulent.”

Obinim recalled that during their public feud, Agyapong accused him of criminal conduct involving medical staff at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. The bishop noted that this allegation was not only damaging to his reputation but also to that of the esteemed medical institution.