Obinim regrets not suing Kennedy Agyapong after Anas' $18m defamation award

Founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has publicly reacted to reports that Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, allegedly lost a defamation case filed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a United States court.

Addressing his congregation during a recent church service, Bishop Obinim revisited his turbulent history with the outspoken politician and businessman. The controversial pastor recalled a serious allegation made by Mr Agyapong during their public dispute—one that accused him of engaging in criminal activities with medical professionals at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to Obinim, the claim was baseless and damaging.

If I had taken him to court over those false accusations, I could have received at least $10 million in damages, he asserted.

Bishop Obinim further criticised Kennedy Agyapong for tarnishing the image of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with unsubstantiated claims. He expressed disappointment that the hospital authorities failed to take legal action to defend the institution’s reputation.

Such statements could have discouraged pregnant women from seeking medical help at Korle Bu. Both I and the hospital had grounds to sue, he added.

The pastor also questioned the continued public support for Kennedy Agyapong, given the serious nature of the allegations he has made over the years. Obinim described the public’s admiration for the former MP as puzzling.

Obinim disclosed that fellow clergyman Prophet Nigel Gaisie had called him multiple times, lamenting the damage caused by Agyapong’s allegations. He said Gaisie confided in him that many influential members had left his Prophetic Hill Chapel due to the controversy stirred by the politician’s remarks.

Bishop Obinim shared his regret over not suing Agyapong, especially after hearing of Anas’ reported victory. He insisted he had the means to pursue legal action, stating:

I’m richer than Anas and I have visas to travel the world. I could have done it.

The pastor concluded by admitting that he underestimated the potential success of such a lawsuit and now sees it as a missed opportunity for justice.