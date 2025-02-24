In the ever-competitive world of African music, awards are more than just shiny trophies—they're symbols of greatness, proof of dominance, and bragging rights in the industry.

Over the years, some of the continent’s biggest artistes have built impressive careers, amassing a jaw-dropping number of awards along the way. But who sits on the throne as Africa’s most awarded musician? Let’s dive into the numbers and the legends behind them!

According to Africa Facts Zone, these are the popular African artistes and their number of awards

Number of Awards

1.Wizkid -166

2.Angelique Kidjo - 140

3.Sarkodie- 120

4.Davido - 104

4.Stonebwoy -104

6.Shatta Wale -102

7.Burna Boy - 99

8.2Baba- 81

Wizkid – (166 Wins)

When it comes to winning, Wizkid is in a league of his own! The Nigerian superstar has scooped up an eye-watering 166 awards, making him the most awarded African artiste of all time. From Grammy wins to MTV Awards, BET trophies, and AFRIMAs, Starboy has conquered every stage possible. His international success, including collaborations with Beyoncé, Drake, and Chris Brown, has only cemented his place at the top.

Angelique Kidjo – (140 Wins)

If there’s anyone who has mastered the art of longevity in music, it’s Angelique Kidjo. The Beninese legend has collected 140 awards throughout her illustrious career. With five Grammy wins, she is Africa’s most awarded female musician. Her fusion of traditional African sounds with global influences has earned her respect from legends like Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys, and Youssou N’Dour.

Sarkodie – (120 Wins)

Ghana’s pride, Sarkodie, is the most awarded rapper in Africa, boasting 120 awards. His dominance in the hip-hop and hiplife scene is unmatched, with countless BET, VGMA, and AFRIMA wins. Known for his fast-paced rap and lyrical genius, Sark has proven that African hip-hop is a global force to be reckoned with.

Davido –(104 Wins)

With his signature “We rise by lifting others” mantra, Davido has been a powerhouse in Afrobeats for over a decade. With 104 awards under his belt, he continues to make waves both locally and internationally. His BET, MTV, and Headies wins are proof that Davido is one of Africa’s most influential music icons.

Stonebwoy – (104 Wins)

Ghana’s Stonebwoy has also bagged 104 awards, solidifying his status as Africa’s biggest dancehall artiste. From winning BET Best International Act to dominating the Reggae/Dancehall scene, he remains a global ambassador for African dancehall music.

Shatta Wale – (102 Wins)

Love him or hate him, Shatta Wale is one of Ghana’s most decorated artistes with 102 awards. Known for his fearless attitude and endless hit songs, Shatta Movement fans believe he is one of the greatest African dancehall artistes of all time. His collaborations with Beyoncé and top Jamaican artistes have taken his career to new heights.

Burna Boy – (99 Wins)

With 99 awards, Burna Boy is one of the most successful Afrobeats artistes globally. His Grammy win for “Twice as Tall” put him on the world map, and he continues to break records. Whether it’s sold-out arenas or global chart domination, Burna Boy is proving that Afrobeats is the future.

2Baba – (81 Wins)

With a career spanning over two decades, 2Baba (formerly 2Face Idibia) remains a living legend. The Nigerian music veteran has 81 awards, thanks to classic hits like “African Queen” that still resonate today. His contribution to Afrobeats and highlife music is immeasurable.