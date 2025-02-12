Tuface publicly declares love for new woman following split from Annie Idibia

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has publicly expressed his admiration and love for Edo State lawmaker, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, stating his desire to marry her.

This revelation comes amidst his ongoing divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia. Speculation about a possible romantic relationship between 2Baba and Osawaru intensified after he was seen at the Edo State Assembly on Monday and later spotted with her at a Lagos nightclub.

In a video shared on his Instagram, 2Baba dismissed the rumours surrounding his relationship with Osawaru, criticising those spreading what he described as “false narratives” about her involvement in his marital issues. He defended her, stating:

Honourable Natasha is a young, brilliant woman, and she has nothing to do with what's happening between me and Annie… Yes, I love her. I want to marry her. I said what I said. Everyone is going to be alright.

Addressing the online backlash, 2Baba condemned the reckless spread of baseless allegations on social media. He humorously called for intervention against such behaviour while reaffirming that his admiration for Natasha Osawaru is genuine and unrelated to his personal marital challenges.