Everything to know about Tuface and Annie’s alleged divorce

In the late hours of Sunday, 26 January 2025, Nigerian musician Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, dispelled hacking rumours on his Instagram account, confirming his separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay.

Tuface initially shared news of the separation in a now-deleted post on his official Instagram page, adding that he would soon release a formal statement to address the situation.

Hello to my beautiful people of all FEDERATIONS. WELL, THIS THING I HAVE TO SAY IS SHORT BUT ALSO LONG…. I AND ANNIE MACAULAY HAVE BEEN SEPARATED FOR A WHILE NOW. AND CURRENTLY FILED DIVORCE… I WOULD GRANT A PRESS RELEASE SOON TO SAY MY STORY..NOT BECAUSE IT IS ANYONE’S RIGHT TO KNOW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE; BUT BECAUSE I LOVE MY PEOPLE AND I NEED THEM TO KNOW MY INNOCENCE OR OFFENSE. STAY BLESSED MY PEOPLE. I LOVE YOU ALL

However, minutes after posting, the message was removed, and Tuface claimed his account had been hacked. To clarify, he later went live on Instagram, reaffirming his earlier statement about the separation.

The couple has also unfollowed each other on their respective social media platforms, further solidifying Tuface’s confirmation of their split. The announcement marks the end of a high-profile marriage that has faced significant challenges since its inception.

A Tumultuous Relationship

Tuface and Annie’s relationship began when Annie was 15 and Tuface was 24, long before they gained fame. Despite their deep history, their marriage was far from idyllic, frequently plagued by allegations of infidelity and reports of emotional abuse.

Annie rose to prominence as a Nollywood actress, securing numerous film roles and captivating audiences. However, her acting career became secondary to her role as Tuface’s partner after their relationship gained public attention.

Over the years, their marriage weathered several public controversies, including Annie’s ongoing feud with Tuface’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi. Their conflicts often unfolded on social media, fuelling speculation about the stability of their union.

Their love story, once a testament to persistence and devotion, culminated in a Valentine’s Day proposal in 2012 and a lavish Dubai wedding in 2013. The event was a star-studded affair that cemented their status as Nigeria’s ultimate power couple.

The couple shares two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, while Tuface has five other children from previous relationships.

Infidelity and Public Drama

One of the most significant sources of tension in their marriage was Tuface’s relationships with other women. Despite Annie’s silence on the controversies for years, the situation reached a boiling point in September 2021 when she accused Tuface of emotional abuse in a series of Instagram posts.

In a viral audiotape, an angry Annie vowed to “scatter everything” after discovering Tuface had travelled to see Pero Adeniyi. Two months later, however, she extended a public apology to Tuface on her 37th birthday, attempting to reconcile.

In 2022, the couple renewed their vows on the reality show Young, Famous & African. While the renewal symbolised a fresh start, it did little to quell the challenges their marriage faced. Annie’s emotional posts and Tuface’s public apologies painted a picture of a union struggling to withstand the pressures of fame and personal differences.

The End of a Chapter

While some fans mourn the end of what they once considered a fairytale romance, others view the divorce as an inevitable outcome of the couple’s tumultuous journey. Annie has yet to comment on the divorce announcement, but this chapter's closure opens the door to new beginnings for both Tuface and Annie.