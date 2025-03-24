Dormaahene slammed for calling Kofi Adomah’s injury a tactic aimed at damaging his image

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa, also known as Vim Lady, has shared a distressing update on the condition of her colleague Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, who has been battling severe eye trauma. According to her, Kofi has been struggling with suicidal thoughts after hearing the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, refer to his injury as “propaganda.”

In a heartfelt Facebook post dated 22 March 2025, Afia Pokuaa revealed that the journalist’s mental health took a sharp downturn following the chief’s controversial remarks.

Kofi Adomah has become suicidal since last night after hearing you describe his shooting as PROPAGANDA, she wrote.

Afia, currently based in the United States, said she had to remain on the phone with Kofi throughout the night to help stabilise his emotional state.

I had to stay on the phone with him throughout the night and this morning to calm him down. He is so broken and currently in excruciating PAIN. Family members are now roaming the streets of Tema and Accra to get emergency drugs for him as we speak, or else there will be a crisis. How can seven surgeries be PROPAGANDA? she questioned, clearly distressed.

She added that Kofi is now facing potential blindness and is due for an eighth surgery abroad.

…your son is GOING BLIND, your son ohh! He has to be FLOWN OUTSIDE in the next few weeks for the 8th SURGERY. We beg you, God forbid, but Nana, please, please don’t wait for…

The journalist sustained the life-threatening injury on 15 January 2025 while covering the Kwafie Festival and the 25th anniversary of the Dormaahene’s enstoolment in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

Initial accounts claimed the injury was accidental, caused by gunpowder or musketry residue during traditional celebrations. However, Kofi’s wife, Miracle Adomah, later clarified that it was a deliberate shooting, with the assailant allegedly aiming directly at his face.

Kofi has since undergone multiple surgeries in Dubai and has been relying on donations and a GoFundMe campaign seeking to raise €50,000 for continued medical care.

Dormaahene labels the Incident 'propaganda'

In what many have described as a shocking turn, the Dormaahene recently broke his silence, suggesting that Kofi’s plight is being used as a “propaganda machine” by unnamed individuals. This comment has drawn sharp condemnation across social media, where many expressed disbelief and disappointment.

Public Reactions

Ghanaians have taken to social media to vent their frustration, calling the Dormaahene's comments “insensitive” and “heartless.” Here are a few reactions:

Dorothy Okorley said; “What will this man gain if Kofi dies? How can a whole chief be this heartless and insensitive? Would he have said that if Kofi was his own son? Talking like a politician. May God have mercy on us all.”

Celestina Ofori said; “How I used to praise this chief! All the respect is gone. Even if Kofi is from another village, wouldn’t it be noble to show love? What a shame!”

HITZ FM added; “That chief is heartless and people are supporting him in the name of promoting their own. People will actually stay away from you after this incident.”

Amicus Conscientia II said; “This is loose talk. This chief should be prevented from making public statements. His elders are not helping him at all.”

Akwasi Berima said; “That man is a lunatic. He speaks without thinking. It’s just a matter of time.”

Monarch Darkwa Young said ; “When we say that man is reckless, people say we should keep quiet. All he does is boast about being Otumfuo Otumfuo Otumfuo. Is this how a chief should talk?”

Papa Ningo added; “A well-respected chief like this made such a statement? This doesn't speak well of him.”

Obiaa Boa TV said; “That man is a wicked man.”

Maame Yaa Erck said; “He should have remained silent. Listening to what the king said, hmm… I don't know what to say again. Eeiii!”

Call for Apology and Action