I’m truly surprised Dormaahene failed to check up on me – Kofi Adomah

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah has expressed his shock over the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu II’s failure to check on him following the eye injury he sustained while covering the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Contrary to speculation, Kofi clarified that he is not seeking financial assistance from the Dormaahene but believes it would have been appropriate for the traditional ruler to show concern after such a distressing incident occurred during his festival.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the ordeal, the Angel TV presenter, flanked by his wife and family, recounted the events that led to his injury and the aftermath. He explained that he had received a call from one of the chiefs in the Bono Region, inviting him to cover the 25th anniversary of the Dormaahene’s enstoolment.

I travelled to Dormaa with my team to honour the invitation. While covering the event, I was suddenly shot, and I began to bleed profusely. I completely lost vision in one eye, he recounted.

Kofi Adomah said he was rushed to Dormaa Hospital, where he received initial treatment. Despite his desire to return and continue covering the event, his condition deteriorated. He was eventually flown to Accra and later transported abroad for further medical care.

Addressing the ongoing reports that the Dormaahene has not reached out to him since the shooting, Kofi confirmed them to be true.