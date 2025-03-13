Kofi Adomah in tears as he opens up about his shooting incident for the first time

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii has addressed the media for the first time following the eye injury he sustained during an assignment in Dormaa.

The press briefing, held at his residence in Oyarifa, Accra, was intended to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident, provide updates on his recovery, and respond to public concerns. The journalist was accompanied by his wife and family, who offered their support as he recounted the harrowing experience.

According to Kofi Adomah, the unfortunate incident began after he received a call from the Dormaahene, inviting him to cover the Kwafie Festival. Despite feeling unwell upon arrival, he decided to honour the request and began his coverage.

While covering the event, I received another call from someone who claimed there were other parts of the festival I needed to document. As I moved to that location, I suddenly saw a gunman fire in my direction, and I began to bleed in my eye, he narrated.

The press conference also featured remarks from his family, who expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and clarified aspects of the incident that had previously raised speculation.

Kofi Adomah, who is a presenter with Angel FM, was later flown to Dubai in January 2025 for surgery to repair the damage to his eye, which had been severely injured during the shooting.