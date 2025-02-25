Kofi Adomah undergoes eye treatment in Dubai, Ghanaians react

Miracle Adoma, the wife of renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, has provided a significant update regarding her husband’s deteriorating eye condition.

Taking to her official Facebook page, Miracle Adomah, who also holds the title of Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful, shared a video documenting their journey to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Kofi Adomah is undergoing critical eye surgery following the severe injury he sustained in an unfortunate shooting incident.

The footage captures the couple arriving at a prestigious medical facility in Dubai, where the journalist was subjected to a series of eye tests and scans in preparation for his surgery. He underwent Cornea Topography, a specialised imaging procedure that helps doctors diagnose eye diseases and strategise treatment.

Additionally, he was placed inside a Philips CT Scanner to assess any remaining issues in his injured eye. Later, Kofi Adomah was seen wearing dark sunglasses as he sat in the hospital lobby, awaiting his procedure. Meanwhile, Miracle was recorded entering the Surgery Booking Department, where she finalised arrangements for the operation that would remove the gunpowder residue lodged in his eye and, hopefully, restore his vision.

Kofi Adomah's battle for his sight began in December 2024, when he was shot in the face while covering the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa Ahenkro, located in Ghana’s Bono Region. He was immediately rushed to a local medical facility, where doctors confirmed that his eye had suffered severe damage and he was at risk of losing his sight permanently.

The news of his condition sparked a wave of public sympathy and financial support, with prominent businessman Ibrahim Mahama reportedly donating $115,000 to help fund his medical expenses. However, the donation proved insufficient after medical specialists discovered that his other eye had also been affected, necessitating additional surgery.

To cover the remaining costs, Ghanaian content creator Magraheb, a close friend of Kofi Adoma, launched a GoFundMe campaign, which has so far raised over €5,000. The funds will contribute towards the remaining surgeries required to restore the journalist’s vision.