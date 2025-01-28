‘I beg you in the name of God’ - Woman pleads to meet billionaire Ibrahim Mahama (Video)

A young Ghanaian woman has shared an emotional plea to meet renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama, expressing her admiration and desire to be adopted as his sister. In a video circulating on social media, the woman, dressed in a blue blouse, passionately called on the billionaire to grant her request.

The woman emphasised that her appeal was not motivated by financial needs but by her admiration for him and her wish to be associated with his goodwill.

She stated:

All I desire in this life is to meet you and for you to become my brother. That is my only goal. Some may wonder if I am unwell, but I am not. I simply ask that you adopt me as your sister, I beg you in the name of God, and I hope you hear my plea. I just want people to see that I am close to Ibrahim Mahama.

This plea comes as no surprise to those familiar with the charitable works of Ibrahim Mahama, who is widely celebrated for his philanthropic initiatives.

Most recently, he reportedly covered the medical expenses of journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, who sustained a serious eye injury in a gun accident in Dormaa.

In another heartwarming instance, Mr Mahama funded the treatment of 10-year-old Lisa Laryea, a leukaemia patient. The businessman covered over $110,000 in medical bills and went the extra mile to ensure she received specialised care.