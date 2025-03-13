'I'm avoiding drama; my tolerance level is low' – Fella Makafui speaks after divorce

After enduring a series of turbulent seasons including a recent divorce and various challenges on social media Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has reflected on how these experiences have contributed to her personal growth.

She revealed that she has become more intentional about the energy she allows into her life and has developed a stronger sense of self-worth.

Fella explained that she is now more ‘selfish’ with her time and space, unapologetically distancing herself from anyone who does not add value to her journey.

My energy has been different. I’m not the same person I used to be, and I don’t want to be the same person I used to be. My tolerance level is low. So, I don’t want to be around anyone I can’t learn from or grow with,” she shared in a post on social media.

If I fell back from you, I’m not mad at you. I just feel like I don’t want to be around a certain type of energy anymore. My mind has been focused on growth, healing, making the next move, and success, she added.

Fella stressed that she is no longer interested in friendships that revolve around drama, gossip, or negativity.

I don’t want to be around anybody loud or constantly involved in drama. I don’t want to be around gossiping people or ‘friends’ whose loyalty I have to question. That’s low vibrational, she asserted.

She concluded by affirming her commitment to protecting her peace and embracing a more fulfilling chapter of her life.