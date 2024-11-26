7 countries with the lowest divorce rates in the world

Marriage is often regarded as a sacred institution, but in some countries, the commitment extends beyond the vows, reflecting deeply rooted cultural, religious, and societal values. While divorce rates are rising globally, a few nations stand out for their remarkably low rates. Let’s explore seven countries where marriage endures and uncover the secrets behind their lasting unions.

1. India: The Marriage Stronghold

With a divorce rate of approximately 1%, India boasts one of the lowest rates globally. In India, marriage represents more than a bond between two individuals—it is a union of families. A societal emphasis on lifelong commitment and the stigma surrounding divorce play a significant role.

Arranged marriages, where families assess compatibility, remain common and often result in stable unions. While urbanisation and modernisation have led to a gradual rise in divorces, the national rate remains impressively low.

2. The Philippines: A Divorce-Free Zone

The Philippines stands out as a country where divorce is illegal (except for Muslims under specific conditions). Couples seeking to end their marriages can only pursue annulments, which are both costly and lengthy, acting as a deterrent.

A deeply Catholic nation, the Philippines views marriage as a sacrament, and the Church strongly opposes separation. Despite these challenges, many couples rely on their faith and family networks to navigate marital difficulties.

3. Vietnam: Tradition and Harmony

With a divorce rate of around 1.9%, Vietnam's Confucian values play a significant role in prioritising family harmony and collective well-being. Marriage is often viewed as a partnership benefiting the extended family, with societal pressure encouraging couples to resolve their differences.

Economic interdependence, particularly in rural areas, also discourages separation, fostering enduring unions.

4. Malta: Faithful to Its Roots

Malta, a predominantly Catholic nation, has a divorce rate of about 0.8%. Notably, divorce was only legalised in 2011 and remains relatively rare. Catholic teachings heavily influence marital values, emphasising lifelong commitment. While modern attitudes are gradually changing, many couples in Malta continue to view marriage as a binding union, often seeking counselling or family mediation to resolve issues.

5. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Faith and Family Bonds

With a divorce rate of just 0.6%, Bosnia and Herzegovina is among the countries with the lowest rates globally. Its religious diversity, encompassing Islam, Catholicism, and Orthodox Christianity, reinforces strong marital and family values.

Divorce carries a social stigma in many communities, further discouraging separation. Couples often lean on extended family networks for support, helping maintain stability in their relationships.

6. Qatar: Marriage as a Sacred Institution

In Qatar, Islamic teachings prioritise reconciliation before divorce, contributing to a relatively low divorce rate. While divorce is permitted in Islam, it is generally regarded as a last resort. Couples are encouraged to resolve disputes through family intervention and counselling. Additionally, the financial and legal implications of divorce can act as deterrents in a society where family reputation holds significant importance.

7. Ireland: A Slow Embrace of Modernity

Ireland's divorce rate is among the lowest in Europe, partly due to its Catholic heritage and historically restrictive legal framework. Divorce was only legalised in 1995, and the Church’s influence continues to shape societal attitudes.

While modern views are slowly emerging, many Irish couples still honour traditional marital values, making divorce less common.

The Foundations of Low Divorce Rates

What is it that keeps divorce so rare in these countries? Here are the key factors:

1. Faith as the Foundation

In many of these countries, religion is more than a belief system—it is a way of life. Whether it is Catholicism in Malta or Islam in Qatar, faith provides not only moral guidance but also emotional support during turbulent times, encouraging couples to weather challenges together.

2. Tradition as the Pillar

In these societies, marriage is not merely a personal choice but a community affair. It often represents the pride and unity of two families. Divorce risks disapproval not only from one’s partner but from an entire network of loved ones, making the stakes much higher.

3. Legal and Economic Hurdles

In the Philippines, where divorce is illegal, and other nations with complex or expensive legal procedures, couples are often compelled to navigate their challenges rather than part ways. These hurdles, though restrictive, often encourage reconciliation.

4. The Power of Extended Families

Marriage in these cultures is rarely a solitary journey. Parents, siblings, and even neighbours often step in—not to intrude but to offer guidance and support. This extended network acts as a safety net, helping couples rebuild and move forward.



