NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally acclaimed Baba Ali Yussif as its Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Ayawaso East Constituency, scheduled for Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

The decision follows extensive consultations by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) with key stakeholders, aimed at identifying a consensus candidate with the strongest prospects of retaining the seat for the NPP.

In a statement dated Monday, 9 February 2026, and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said the NEC constituted a Candidate Search Committee as part of the process. The committee was chaired by former General Secretary of the party, Mr John Boadu.

According to the statement, the committee undertook “broad and thorough engagements with relevant stakeholders within the Ayawaso East Constituency and the Greater Accra Region” before arriving at its recommendation.

“After extensive consultations, the Committee unanimously recommended Baba Ali Yussif, the current Constituency Secretary of the Party, as the most suitable candidate,” the statement said.

Based on the committee’s report, the party convened an expanded Constituency Executive Committee meeting and a Delegates Conference in the constituency on Sunday, 8 February 2026. At the meeting, Baba Ali Yussif was unanimously acclaimed by delegates as the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the by-election.

The NPP has since called on its members, supporters and sympathisers to unite behind the candidate ahead of the crucial poll.

“The Party therefore calls on all members, supporters, and sympathisers of the NPP to rally solidly behind Baba Ali Yussif, who represents the Party’s best opportunity to secure victory in the forthcoming by-election,” Mr Kodua Frimpong stated.

The party also appealed directly to voters in the constituency to support its candidate at the polls.

“The NPP further appeals to the good people of Ayawaso East to vote massively for Baba Ali Yussif as their next Member of Parliament, in order to help restore hope, effective representation, and prosperity to the Constituency,” the statement concluded.

