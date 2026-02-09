Advertisement

Tragedy at KNUST as second-year student dies after falling from hostel

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:17 - 09 February 2026
KNUST
KNUST
KNUST has confirmed the death of a second-year Agribusiness Management student, Ransford Amankwah Asomani, who died after falling from an off-campus hostel in Ayeduase, as investigations into the incident begin.
The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has confirmed the death of a second-year student following an incident at an off-campus hostel in Ayeduase over the weekend.

The deceased, identified as Mr Ransford Amankwah Asomani, was a student of the BSc Agribusiness Management programme. According to preliminary reports, he fell from the second floor of the hostel in the early hours of Sunday, 8 February 2026.

In a statement dated Monday February 9 and signed by the University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, KNUST said the student was rushed to the KNUST Hospital by his colleagues, with support from the KNUST District Police Patrol Team, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Mr Asomani fell from the second floor of an off-campus hostel in Ayeduase in the early hours of Sunday, 8 February 2026. He was immediately rushed to the KNUST Hospital by his colleagues, with support from the KNUST District Police Patrol Team, but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival,” the statement said.

dead body

Management disclosed that the parents of the deceased have been formally informed, while the body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

“The management of the University is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Ransford Amankwah Asomani and the entire University community,” the statement added.

KNUST further confirmed that investigations into the incident have commenced.

“The KNUST Police, in collaboration with the University security services, has commenced investigations into the incident. Management will provide further updates to the media and the public as soon as all the facts are established,” the statement noted.

The University concluded by reaffirming its commitment to the safety, security and welfare of all students and staff.

