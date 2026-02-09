Tragedy at KNUST as second-year student dies after falling from hostel

KNUST has confirmed the death of a second-year Agribusiness Management student, Ransford Amankwah Asomani, who died after falling from an off-campus hostel in Ayeduase, as investigations into the incident begin.

The deceased, identified as Mr Ransford Amankwah Asomani, was a student of the BSc Agribusiness Management programme. According to preliminary reports, he fell from the second floor of the hostel in the early hours of Sunday, 8 February 2026.

In a statement dated Monday February 9 and signed by the University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, KNUST said the student was rushed to the KNUST Hospital by his colleagues, with support from the KNUST District Police Patrol Team, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Management disclosed that the parents of the deceased have been formally informed, while the body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

“The management of the University is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Ransford Amankwah Asomani and the entire University community,” the statement added.

KNUST further confirmed that investigations into the incident have commenced.

“The KNUST Police, in collaboration with the University security services, has commenced investigations into the incident. Management will provide further updates to the media and the public as soon as all the facts are established,” the statement noted.