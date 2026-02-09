#Featuredpost

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has launched a revamped version of its SpeedApp, strengthening its digital banking offering with improved speed, enhanced security, and a more intuitive user experience, nearly a decade after the app’s original introduction.

The launch reflects UMB’s continued investment in digital platforms that support customers’ growing reliance on mobile banking, while reinforcing the Bank’s brand promise to help customers Bank with Confidence. Unveiled at the head office of UMB, SSNIT Emporium Accra, the upgraded SpeedApp introduces improved system performance, greater stability, and a simplified interface designed to make everyday banking faster and easier. Customers can seamlessly access key services, including account management, transfers, bill payments, and balance enquiries.

Stronger Security at the Core

The revamped SpeedApp also incorporates enhanced security features, including reinforced authentication protocols and strengthened transaction safeguards, providing customers with an added layer of protection and peace of mind as digital banking becomes increasingly central to daily life.

Speaking at the launch, Head of E-Business at UMB, Tubuor Ofei-Agyeman, said the revamp was driven by both customer expectations and technological advancement.

“This is not simply a cosmetic upgrade. The revamped SpeedApp represents a deliberate effort to deliver a faster, more reliable, and more secure digital banking experience—one that customers can trust every day,” he said.

UMB Launches Revamped SpeedApp to Deliver Faster, More Secure Digital Banking

Aligning Digital Innovation with Brand Direction

According to Head of Corporate Communications, Edem Knight-Tay, the relaunch aligns the Bank’s digital channels with its broader brand and transformation agenda.

“Digital banking now plays a central role in how customers interact with their banks. This revamp ensures the SpeedApp reflects UMB’s current brand direction and our commitment to delivering dependable, customer-focused innovation,” Edem said.

A Platform Built for Everyday Use

With the revamped SpeedApp now live, UMB customers are encouraged to download or update the app to benefit from faster transactions, improved reliability, and enhanced security—supported by the strength and stability of a bank with more than five decades of experience.

The relaunch underscores UMB’s strategic focus on combining technological innovation with trust, positioning the Bank to meet the evolving needs of customers while delivering on its promise to help them Bank with Confidence.

Revamped Website: Powering a Holistic Digital Transformation

UMB’s digital transformation goes beyond the revamp of the SpeedApp. In a deliberate move to deepen its digital-first strategy, the Bank has also unveiled a fully revamped website designed to deliver a more seamless, intuitive, and engaging customer experience.

The new website strengthens UMB’s digital brand presence and competitive positioning by providing customers with easier access to products, services, and essential information within a modern, user-friendly interface. It serves as a critical touchpoint for digital customer acquisition, engagement, and service delivery, supporting the Bank’s broader growth ambitions.

Together, the upgraded SpeedApp and the revamped website reflect UMB’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, and customer-centric banking. They position the Bank as a forward-looking institution that understands today’s digital customer and is building for the future—faster, smarter, and more connected. Visit : www.myumbbank.com for more.

24/7 Contact Centre - Digital Transformation Backed by Always-On Customer Support

UMB’s digital transformation extends beyond platforms and interfaces to the people and systems that support customers every day, at any hour. In addition to the revamped SpeedApp and the newly upgraded website, the Bank operates a 24/7 Contact Centre, ensuring customers receive timely support whenever they need it.

This round-the-clock service reinforces UMB’s commitment to reliability, accessibility, and uninterrupted banking experiences. Whether customers are engaging through digital channels or require real-time assistance, UMB’s support infrastructure is designed to respond—day or night.

By combining modern digital platforms with continuous human support, UMB delivers a holistic banking experience that is fast, responsive, and customer-centric. This integrated approach positions the Bank as a truly digital-first institution—one that not only builds innovative solutions but stands firmly behind them with dependable service.

About UMB

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services. UMB opened on March 15, 1972, and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise. UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology and distinctive banking solutions. UMB currently has thirty-five (35) branches, three (3) UMB Centres for Businesses and a vast network of ATMs. UMB is also ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified and boasts a full suite of omnichannel solutions including the UMB SpeedApp, an agnostic mobile banking solution.

UMB is active on key media platforms. For more information about UMB and its products and services, please visit: www.myumbbank.com

Facebook ( www.facebook.com/myumbbank ) Twitter ( www.twitter.com/myumbbank ) Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/myumbbank/ ) YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/myumbbank ) LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/myumbbank/ )

Media Contact: Faustina Yaa Appiah Title: Manager, Internal Communications & External Relations Universal Merchant Bank Tel: +233-(0)242337980 Email: faustina.appiah@myumbbank.com Website: www.myumbbank.com