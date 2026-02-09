Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March

Joan Laporta has stepped down as FC Barcelona president ahead of the club’s March elections, as required by the club’s statutes. The longtime chief will now campaign for re-election while an interim board takes charge of the Catalan giants.

Joan Laporta has officially stepped down from his role as president of FC Barcelona, the club confirmed Monday, triggering the start of the electoral process ahead of the upcoming presidential vote scheduled for 15 March 2026.

The move follows Article 42.f of FC Barcelona’s statutes, which requires any sitting board member, including the president, to resign from their post in order to stand for re-election.

Laporta, who had led the Catalan giants since March 2021, announced his resignation during a regular board meeting this week.

“I leave with pride,” Laporta said in remarks to the media after submitting his resignation, expressing confidence in his record and optimism for a successful re-election bid.

With Laporta’s departure, Rafael “Rafa” Yuste, who previously served as vice-president, has been appointed interim president of the club. He will oversee Barcelona’s day-to-day operations until the new board is elected in March.

In addition to Laporta, several members of the current board, including vice-presidents and directors also resigned in order to participate in the election campaign.

The remaining board members met the minimum statutory requirement to continue managing the club through the transition period.

Unlike a sudden departure born of crisis, Laporta’s resignation was procedural, mandated by club rules to ensure a fair electoral process.

In Barcelona’s democratic structure, incumbents must vacate their positions before campaigning for a new term so they do not unduly benefit from the powers of office during the campaign.

He is widely seen as a favourite in the race, drawing on his past achievements at Camp Nou. The presidential election on 15 March will see Laporta face several challengers, including well-known club figures such as Víctor Font, Xavier Vilajoana, and Marc Ciria.

Candidates must gather signatures from a portion of the club’s membership to qualify for the ballot.Club members, estimated at around 100,000 eligible voters, will have their say in choosing Barcelona’s leadership for the next four-year term.

Joan Laporta’s tenure since 2021 has included significant moments both on and off the pitch. Under his leadership, Barcelona returned to sporting prominence, winning domestic honours and staging competitive European campaigns.

The club also continued the renovation of the Spotify Camp Nou, one of the biggest infrastructure projects in its history.