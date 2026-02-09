6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties

Several top Ghanaian musicians have openly criticised GHAMRO over low royalty payments, alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency, reigniting debate about musicians’ welfare in Ghana.

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), tasked with collecting and distributing royalties to musicians and other copyright holders, has long faced criticism from within the creative community. Over the years, a number of well-known Ghanaian artistes have openly challenged the organisation, citing concerns over transparency, accountability and the fairness of royalty payments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These public grievances have intensified calls for reform and reignited debate about how creatives are rewarded for their work.

1.Fancy Gadam (December 2025)

Northern music star Fancy Gadam sparked outrage in December 2025 after disclosing what he described as a deeply disappointing royalty payment from GHAMRO. The artiste, best known for his hit song Total Cheat, revealed that he received just GH¢128.82 for the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, 15 December 2025, Fancy Gadam shared a screenshot of the Mobile Money alert on Facebook, using it as a platform to question how Ghanaian creatives are valued. He wrote;

GH¢128.82 for creativity, sleepless nights, studio fees, promotion and years of dedication. This isn’t just a payment alert; it’s a serious question about how our music is valued and how artistes are treated

He added that while passion fuels creativity, it cannot sustain a career on its own. He stated;

READ MORE: Shatta Wale urges fans to stop comparing him to Stonebwoy

We create because we love the art, but love should not be the only reward. GHAMRO, you can do better

Advertisement

Advertisement

2.Akosua Agyapong (February 2026)

Veteran musician Akosua Agyapong took a more confrontational stance in February 2026, publicly accusing GHAMRO’s leadership of financial mismanagement. Speaking during a TikTok live broadcast on Sunday, 1 February 2026, she expressed frustration over what she described as years of unpaid royalties.

Agyapong alleged that GHAMRO continues to collect money on behalf of musicians despite, in her view, lacking a valid operational licence. She argued that this situation has left many artistes financially vulnerable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Ghanaian highlife legend Ebo Taylor passes on at 90

Why is this happening? This is our sweat and our money. Why must musicians suffer and die poor while others misuse what belongs to us, building houses and buying expensive cars?

Her criticism extended to senior figures within the organisation, including Captain Adjetey, whom she accused of still wielding influence despite having officially retired. She questioned the organisation’s governance structures and financial transparency.

3.Joyce Blessing (September 2024)

Gospel singer Joyce Blessing also added her voice to the conversation in September 2024, revealing that she had not received royalty payments from GHAMRO for several years. According to the artiste, her last payment was made in 2016, a full decade after she entered the music industry.

She disclosed that the amount she received at the time was GH¢1,200. “A lot of Ghanaians will be shocked to hear this. GHAMRO sent me GH¢1,200 as royalties in 2016 after ten years in the industry,” she said.

Joyce Blessing explained that she and several colleagues had repeatedly raised concerns with GHAMRO about low royalty payments, but their complaints yielded no results. She added that the current structures were already in place when she joined the industry, making it difficult for individual artistes to effect change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4.Stonebwoy (August 2021)

READ MORE: 10 Best Biopics Of All Time

Internationally acclaimed musician Stonebwoy shared his experience with GHAMRO in August 2021, expressing surprise after learning that only ¢2,000 had been accrued in royalties under his name.

He explained that his curiosity about how the system worked led him to visit the organisation. He said,

I didn’t go to GHAMRO to demand money. This issue has become an artiste-versus-GHAMRO conversation, and I won’t be the first or last to raise it

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stonebwoy emphasised that his intention was to understand the system rather than confront it. He noted;

I didn’t go there to curse anyone. I wanted clarity, which is why I requested a meeting, and to their credit, they listened

He added that it was during this engagement that he was informed of the ¢2,000 royalty balance. He said;

I was genuinely surprised it had reached that amount. It meant my situation was actually better than some

Advertisement

Advertisement

Days later, during a courtesy visit to Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, ahead of the Yam Carnival, Stonebwoy reiterated his concerns. “They do not pay us, and I am saying this on camera. It is a big conversation in Ghana, and everyone knows it,” he stated.

5.Shatta Wale(February 2022)

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has repeatedly criticised GHAMRO over unpaid royalties, most notably in February 2022. He revealed that the bulk of his income comes from streaming platforms, live performances and foreign royalty collection agencies rather than local systems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a series of posts on Twitter, he vented his frustration. He wrote;

Our work as creatives in Ghana is sad. People are afraid to speak because they don’t want insults. Me, I’m hungry. Where are my royalties?

Our work as musicians or let say the creatives is sad in Ghana but the players of the game will tell you they can’t speak cuz they don’t want ppl to insult them ….



Me am hungry ,I want everyone to insult me …I am hungryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ..where is my royalties GHANA!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 17, 2022

He went on to credit his Limelinx account for changing his life, adding, “If it wasn’t for that platform, today man no see top. No royalties,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shatta Wale accused both government and regulatory institutions of failing to address the problem, noting that although many artistes complain privately, few are willing to push for structural reforms. He maintained that he would continue to speak out. He added;

As long as I’m not killing, stealing or harming anyone, I will say it as it is. People are hungry and angry

Today I have to tell you guys the truth ,

If it wasnt my Limelinx account like today man no see top..



That money changed my life..

It was just me ,my laptop , my sound card and Mic..No ROYALTIES👿 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 17, 2022

6.Bisa Kdei ( Aug 2024)

Highlife and Afrobeats star Bisa Kdei shared his disappointment in August 2024 after revealing that he received GH¢500 in royalties for his hit songs Mansa and Brother Brother, both released in 2016.

According to the singer, a GHAMRO representative contacted him to inform him of the payment. The amount, however, left him disillusioned. He said;

It was GH¢500, and I told the GHAMRO representative never to call me again about royalties

Bisa Kdei explained that given the widespread popularity of the songs at the time, he had expected a far more substantial payout. He added;

Those songs were everywhere. I honestly thought the money would be something worth talking about

Ghanaian highlife artist, Bisa Kdei, revealed in an interview with Angel FM that GHAMRO offered him GHS500 as royalties for his two hit songs, 'Mansa' and 'Brother'.



Disappointed by the offer, he rejected it and instructed the representative not to contact him again. pic.twitter.com/0oVFQuyy72 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 17, 2024