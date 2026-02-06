Ex-convict tag will not change Agradaa’s calling as a minister of God - Lawyer

You think Nana Agradaa can’t continue the work of God after serving a prison sentence? Her lawyer disagrees.

As evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Nana Agradaa, begins her time in custody and takes on the label of a former convict, questions have arisen about the future of her ministry and whether her incarceration will undermine her role as a Christian preacher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her legal representative, Richard Asare Baffour, has firmly rejected suggestions that her conviction will bring her evangelical work to a halt. Speaking publicly, he argued that imprisonment is not selective but a corrective measure that can apply to anyone who falters in judgment.

In an interview with Channel One TV on 5 February 2026, Mr Baffour addressed the matter shortly after the court reduced his client’s original 15-year sentence to 12 months. He emphasised that the significance of incarceration lies not in the punishment itself, but in the personal transformation that may follow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drawing parallels with prominent figures in the Bible who were imprisoned yet remained steadfast in their divine callings, the lawyer urged the public to shift its focus away from Agradaa’s confinement and towards the lessons that can be learned from it.

He stated,

Scripture is filled with examples of people who were jailed but whose calling remained unchanged. Nana Agradaa is not the first, and she certainly will not be the last. Even in Ghana and elsewhere, many respected individuals have spent time in prison at some point in their lives

He went on to stress the universality of the correctional system, adding,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prison is meant for all of us. What truly matters is the lesson one takes from the experience. Today it is Mama Pat; tomorrow it could be anyone else. If you fail to order your steps carefully, you may also find yourself there

Reinforcing his point, Mr Baffour further remarked,

The prison gate is never shut to humanity. It stands open to all, and it is the wisdom gained from passing through it that counts most

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nana Agradaa was sentenced in July 2025 by an Accra Circuit Court after being found guilty of defrauding by false pretence and promoting deceptive advertising practices.