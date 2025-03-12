Top 10 Africa's most popular artists across continent

Africa continues to be a powerhouse of musical talent, with artistes across the continent gaining international acclaim. From Afrobeats to Afro-pop, these creatives have captured global audiences with their infectious rhythms, compelling lyrics, and unique sounds. Here’s a look at ten of the most popular African artistes currently dominating the global stage:

Wizkid

Wizkid, often referred to as Starboy, has emerged as one of Africa’s most successful musical exports. With chart-topping hits like “Ojuelegba” and “Come Closer”, he remains a pioneer of the Afrobeat movement.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s signature Afrofusion sound, blending Afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae, has won him international recognition. His acclaimed album “African Giant” helped cement his place on the world stage.

Rema

A youthful trailblazer, Rema has quickly gained global attention with his distinctive fusion of trap, Afrobeat, and pop. Tracks like “Dumebi” and “Woman” highlight his range and innovation.

Tyla

South African singer Tyla is fast becoming a household name. Known for her smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she’s steadily rising in global popularity.

Tems

Tems has captivated listeners with her soulful voice and powerful songwriting. Her breakout hit “Try Me” and collaborations with global stars have earned her a growing international fanbase.

Davido

A key figure in the global Afrobeats explosion, Davido is known for his vibrant anthems and dynamic performances. His charisma continues to win hearts worldwide.

CKay

CKay made a significant impact with his viral hit “Love Nwantiti”. Known for his catchy hooks and production skills, he is among Africa’s most versatile rising stars.

Fireboy DML

With emotionally resonant lyrics and melodic delivery, Fireboy DML’s debut album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” showcased his storytelling flair and deep connection with fans.

Omah Lay

Omah Lay’s smooth melodies and relatable themes have propelled him to the forefront of Africa’s new wave of musical talent. His unique sound continues to gain traction globally.

Asake

Known for blending Afrobeat with modern influences, Asake gained popularity with his hit “Mr Money”. His distinctive style and vibrant performances suggest he’s poised for international success.