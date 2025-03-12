Ghanaian music legends featured on royal and presidential playlists

For any musician, international recognition especially from a globally respected figure is a rare and prestigious honour. Such endorsements not only elevate the artiste’s profile but also spotlight the country they represent on the world stage.

While names like Tems, Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid often come to mind in global music conversations, Ghanaian artistes have also made significant strides internationally, earning spots on the personal playlists of some of the world’s most influential personalities.

‘Already’ – Beyoncé ft. Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale gained massive international attention in 2019 when he collaborated with global superstar Beyoncé on the track ‘Already’. The feature was part of Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album and sparked widespread praise and celebration across Ghana.

Adding to the milestone, ‘Already’ was later selected by former U.S. President Barack Obama for his 2020 summer playlist an annual tradition that showcases his favourite tracks from across the globe.

‘Mpempem Do Me’ – Daddy Lumba

Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known by his stage name Daddy Lumba, also received royal recognition from the United Kingdom. On 10 March 2025, King Charles III released a personal playlist of songs that bring him joy.

Among the 17 carefully selected tracks, Ghanaians proudly spotted ‘Mpempem Do Me’ by Daddy Lumba. The song featured alongside classics and global hits by Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Bob Marley, Grace Jones, and Davido.

READ MORE: 10 Daddy Lumba songs that are forever hits