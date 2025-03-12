'Shut up, liar' - Shatta Wale blasts former finance minister over betting tax denial

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has strongly criticised former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam over his claim that the Akufo-Addo administration never implemented the controversial 10% betting tax.

The controversy erupted following the presentation of the 2025 national budget by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson in Parliament. During a press conference held by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Amin Adam insisted that the betting tax was never enforced under their government.

Betting taxes were never collected—they were never implemented; abolishing a non-existent tax is deceptive and misleads Ghanaians, Dr Amin Adam stated.

His remarks quickly went viral, triggering a wave of criticism, particularly from individuals involved in betting and fans of sports-related entertainment. Among the critics was Shatta Wale, who took to Facebook to directly call out the former minister.

Hey hey shut up there, shut up shut up there. Liar Judas, the artist wrote in response to the viral video.

Many Ghanaians also expressed frustration online, claiming they had consistently been subjected to the 10% betting tax. Several individuals shared screenshots and personal testimonies confirming deductions from their winnings under the NPP-led government.

Critics have accused the former minister of attempting to rewrite history for political gain, warning that such denials could further damage the NPP’s credibility and electoral prospects.