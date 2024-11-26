There's nothing wrong with the 'Kumasi gun trend' – Shatta Wale endorses the viral trend

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has weighed in on the ongoing "Kumasi gun trend" that features young people posing with toy guns, a phenomenon gaining traction on social media.

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer shared his thoughts on the controversial trend, urging participants to channel their energy into productive ventures.

I understand the hype and vibe of the Kumasi trend, but we need to be careful how we portray ourselves, especially when it involves things like toy guns

He also used the opportunity to advise the youth to stay focused on building a positive image for themselves and their communities.

As entertainers, our influence is powerful, so let’s use it to motivate and inspire others, not to encourage anything negative

The Kumasi trend, characterised by flashy outfits, dramatic poses, and often featuring toy guns, has sparked mixed reactions online. While some view it as a harmless form of expression and entertainment, others have raised concerns about its implications for the youth.

Shatta Wale’s comments add a fresh perspective to the conversation, urging participants to think critically about how their actions may be perceived and their long-term impact.

However, the Ghana Police Service has arrested 26 individuals for allegedly brandishing and firing toy guns indiscriminately in a public place. The suspects are currently assisting with investigations and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

As part of the investigation, the Police have retrieved a significant quantity of toy guns from the suspects. Special operations are ongoing to apprehend others involved in what appears to be a growing trend in some parts of the country.

In a statement, the Police cautioned the youth against engaging in such acts, which violate the law.

We hereby caution the youth to desist from this act as it constitutes the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace contrary to section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) amongst others

The Police further assured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace and order.

We would like to once again assure the public that the Police will do all that it takes for our beloved country to continue to be at peace with herself.