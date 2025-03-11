Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson: All you need to know about Ghana’s new Finance Minister 

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, born on August 5, 1978, in Ajumako Bisease, Central Region, Ghana, is a distinguished academic, financial expert, and politician.

With a career marked by excellence in finance, economics, and taxation, Dr. Forson has emerged as a key figure in Ghana’s economic governance.

Academic background

Dr. Forson’s academic journey reflects his unwavering commitment to intellectual growth and professional excellence.

In September 2020, he earned a PhD in Business and Management, specialising in finance, from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Prior to this, he obtained two master’s degrees: a Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Oxford, U, and a Master of Science in Economics from KNUST.

His foundational education includes a bachelor’s degree in accounting from South Bank University in London, where he developed a strong grounding in financial principles and practices.

Professional credentials

Dr. Forson is a highly respected professional, holding membership in the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and fellowship in the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

These credentials highlight his deep expertise in accounting and taxation, as well as his commitment to upholding the highest standards of professional practice.

Political career

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Forson has served as the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency since 2009.

He currently holds the position of minority leader in Parliament. With a strong electoral track record, he has won parliamentary elections in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020, consistently increasing his vote share.

In the 2020 elections, he secured 58.1% of the votes, demonstrating his enduring popularity and influence in his constituency.

In 2024, President John Dramani Mahama nominated Dr. Forson as Ghana’s Minister for Finance, a critical role aimed at stabilising the economy and implementing fiscal reforms to drive growth and development.

This appointment builds on his extensive experience in financial governance, having previously served as Deputy Finance Minister from 2013 to 2017 under President Mahama’s administration.

Key contributions

During his tenure as Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Forson played a pivotal role in managing Ghana’s fiscal policies, negotiating key financial agreements, and overseeing economic initiatives to strengthen the country’s financial health.

He was a member of Ghana’s Economic Management Team and chaired the implementation of the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), a major reform initiative.

Beyond his ministerial roles, Dr. Forson has held significant positions on various boards, including the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Cocoa Board.

He also served as Ghana’s Alternate Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, showcasing his expertise in international finance.

Parliamentary Committees

In Parliament, Dr. Forson is a ranking member of the Finance Committee and serves on several other committees, including the House Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee, Special Budget Committee, and the Committee of Selection.

His multifaceted experience in finance, economic management, and legislative oversight positions him as a key figure in Ghana’s efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth and development.

In 2025, Ato Forson was appointed the minister of finance by John Mahama's government.

Personal life

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is a devoted Christian, married with two children.

His journey from Ajumako Bisease to becoming a respected figure in finance and taxation serves as an inspiring example of determination, excellence, and dedication to public service.