Galamsey hits ER: Illegal miners dig for gold on Junior High School land

Illegal mining operations have encroached upon the premises of Pankese M/A Junior High School (JHS) in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

These unauthorised miners have seized nearly all the land designated by the school for agricultural activities and are now excavating near the school compound.

This development is severely disrupting academic activities and posing significant risks to the safety of the students.

In an interview with Onua News on March 11, Prince Amoako, the headmaster of Pankese M/A Junior High School, revealed that some students have become involved in these illegal mining activities as reported by 3News.

He explained that the pupils visit the mining sites after school hours, and despite numerous attempts to curb this trend, no effective solutions have been implemented.

Mr. Amoako further noted that some students have even abandoned their studies to participate in these unlawful operations.

The school’s agricultural land, reserved for practical lessons, has been completely overtaken by these illegal miners. The mining activities are severely impacting the school, and we urgently call on the relevant authorities to intervene and address this issue

Noah Addo, Chairman of the School Management Committee, expressed deep concern over the threats posed by this situation.

He highlighted that the school’s urinal facility had been destroyed, and despite assurances, no action had been taken to reconstruct it.

We never intended for the children to be involved in illegal mining, but with the operations now so close to the school, they are left with little choice but to participate

Afrifa Gyasi Bismarck, the school improvement support officer, mentioned that plans were underway to erect a fence around the school to prevent students from leaving the premises during school hours.

The fight against illegal mining

The Ghanaian government has implemented various measures, including the deployment of military task forces such as Operation Vanguard and Operation Halt II.

These initiatives aim to dismantle illegal mining operations and restore degraded lands.