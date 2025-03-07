12-year-old dies after falling into galamsey pit in Akwatia

A 12-year-old boy from Boadua Presby Junior High School tragically lost his life after falling into an abandoned illegal mining pit near his home in Boadua, a suburb of Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

The incident, which occurred on the morning of March 6, 2025, cast a sombre tone over Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebrations, drawing attention to the ongoing dangers posed by illegal mining activities across the country.

The victim, an orphan, was reportedly playing near the hazardous pit when he accidentally fell in. Despite immediate efforts to rescue him, the boy could not be saved.

His body has since been transported to the St. Dominic Catholic Hospital mortuary in Akwatia, where it awaits further investigation and burial arrangements, as per 3News reports.

This devastating incident has reignited concerns over the persistent issue of illegal mining, locally referred to as galamsey, which continues to plague numerous communities, including Akwatia, Kade, Oda, Asamankese, Kyebi, and Ayensuanor.

Illegal miners, often operating in defiance of the law, abandon deep, water-filled pits that pose significant risks to residents, particularly children.

These abandoned sites not only endanger lives but also contribute to severe environmental degradation, including deforestation, land destruction, and the pollution of critical water bodies such as the Pra, Birim, and Offin rivers.

What’s being done by the government?

In response to the galamsey crisis, the Ghanaian government has implemented various measures, including the deployment of military task forces such as Operation Vanguard and Operation Halt II.