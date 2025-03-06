Independence Anniversary at Jubilee House demystifies seat of government – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that hosting Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations at Jubilee House helps to "demystify the seat of government," making it more accessible to the citizenry.

Speaking at the 68th Independence Anniversary, President Mahama emphasised the significance of the occasion as a moment to reinforce national unity and patriotism.

Hosting the celebration here, at the [Jubilee House] preserves the symbolic essence of Independence Day while demystifying the seat of government. Fellow compatriots, Independence Day… reinforces our national identity, our unity, and patriotism while offering a moment for reflection on our progress and the challenges ahead.

The President also revealed that his administration had saved approximately 19 million Ghana cedis by opting for a modest celebration at Jubilee House, representing a 95% reduction in the estimated cost of the event.

He cited ongoing economic challenges as the reason for this decision, noting that past celebrations had placed a significant financial burden on the nation. However, he reassured Ghanaians that the decision to cut costs did not diminish the significance of the Independence day.

Ghana’s independence is the single most important event in our history, as it set us on the path to nationhood.