'I won't forget where I came from' - John Dumelo pledges loyalty to entertainers

John Dumelo, the newly appointed deputy minister-designate for the Food and Agriculture Ministry and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, delivered his first speech at gospel musician Celestine Donkor's press launch ahead of her annual worship event.
The actor-turned-politician joined a gathering of entertainers and creative arts professionals, including gospel artist Empress Gifty, to show his unwavering support for the arts. Dumelo highlighted the importance of the creative industry, which he said is often overlooked in Ghana, despite its critical role in everyday life.
Speaking at the event, Dumelo expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his ties to the creative sector:
This is my first speech after I won. I'm here to support my sister, Celestine Donkor. Despite the fact that I'm an MP now and part of the Agric ministry, I still won't forget where I came from, which is the arts sector. I'll always be an arts and creative person. If we don't develop our own, who else will develop it for us? Some people disregard the arts economy. When we are all stressed, we listen to songs, watch movies, read or watch skits. It's all part of life. The arts economy is important, and we must all make sure to support it.
Dumelo's advocacy for the arts comes amid increasing involvement of Ghanaian entertainers in politics. The 2024 general elections saw a wave of creatives transitioning into political roles. Among them was former musician and media pundit Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus, who won the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.
However, A Plus takes a different approach to his role as a politician. While Dumelo pledges his ongoing commitment to supporting the arts, A Plus has stated that his sole focus will remain on addressing the needs of his constituents. Reflecting on his journey, A Plus said in an interview:
I got no support from the creative arts community during my campaign, and I will not be drawn to their concerns and needs.
The contrasting perspectives of these two prominent figures reflect the evolving dynamics between Ghana’s creative arts industry and its political landscape. Dumelo’s firm stance on fostering the growth of the arts economy could set a new precedent for how politics and the creative sector intersect in the country.