'I won't forget where I came from' - John Dumelo pledges loyalty to entertainers

This is my first speech after I won. I'm here to support my sister, Celestine Donkor. Despite the fact that I'm an MP now and part of the Agric ministry, I still won't forget where I came from, which is the arts sector. I'll always be an arts and creative person. If we don't develop our own, who else will develop it for us? Some people disregard the arts economy. When we are all stressed, we listen to songs, watch movies, read or watch skits. It's all part of life. The arts economy is important, and we must all make sure to support it.