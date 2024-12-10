John Dumelo calls comments about entertainers in politics 'disrespectful'

Popular actor and politician John Dumelo has criticised the stereotypes often associated with creatives entering the political sphere.

Dumelo, recently declared Member of Parliament-elect for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the December 7, 2024, elections, addressed the issue during an interview with Hitz FM. This marks his second successful attempt at unseating the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan.

When asked how he overcame the perception that entertainers lack the competence for political roles, Dumelo expressed that one’s profession should not determine their capacity to serve effectively. He highlighted the diverse professional backgrounds of parliamentarians, including lawyers, doctors, and hairdressers, emphasising that dedication to constituents is what truly matters.

“I see it as a little bit disrespectful because you have lawyers, you have doctors, you have businessmen in Parliament. At a point in time, we even had hairdressers in Parliament. But it’s about representing your people. It’s not about your occupation or what you do. Your career shouldn’t define you or put you in a certain box. It’s about how well you represent the people,” he stated.

Dumelo also pointed out the irony of politicians seeking endorsements from entertainers during campaigns while simultaneously undermining their credibility in politics.

“The same politicians are the ones who come to entertainers to endorse them during political seasons and campaigns because they know how powerful entertainers can be.

“So for me, that stigma is just one of those things that, when people say it, I just laugh. But all in all, it’s for us to be in Parliament, succeed, and represent the people,” he added.