John Dumelo targets 60% in special voting as he takes on Lydia Alhassan again

Popular Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has expressed optimism about his chances in the special voting exercise taking place today across the country.

Speaking to Joy News at the Legon Police Station polling station on Monday, 2 December 2024, John stated that he is targeting "a little over 60% of the votes." He attributed this confidence to lessons learned from mistakes made during the 2020 elections, which he says have now been corrected.

In the previous parliamentary election for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo narrowly lost to incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Alhassan secured 39,851 votes, while Dumelo garnered 37,778 votes, making it one of the most closely contested seats in the country. Despite his defeat, Dumelo has remained committed to serving the constituency and strengthening his campaign strategies.

For this election, the actor-turned-politician, running on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), faces Lydia Alhassan again in what is expected to be another tightly contested race. The special voting exercise involves key groups such as electoral officials, security personnel, and media representatives who will be working on election day.