King Paluta drops diss track instead of apologising for stage insult

Entertainment critic and artist manager Bulldog has renewed his criticism of Ghanaian rapper King Paluta, this time intensifying his disapproval over the artist’s latest response to recent controversy.

Appearing on Showbiz Xtra Review with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on Saturday, 12 July 2025, Bulldog was unequivocal in his words, branding the award-winning rapper a “fool” for choosing to release a diss track rather than issue an apology to fans he insulted during a show in London.

READ MORE: King Paluta lashes out at fan during London show for not enjoying his performance

Referring to the incident that occurred the previous week, Bulldog stated that while he had initially used the term “fool” without full conviction, King Paluta’s subsequent actions had now confirmed the description in his view.

King Paluta

He said,

When I said King Paluta was a fool last week, I didn’t really mean it. But now I’m sure he is. It’s been a whole week; instead of rendering an apology to the people he insulted, he has rather entered the studio to record a diss song for those who criticised him

King Paluta released the song “Between Me and God” on Thursday, 10 July 2025, as a response to critics following his verbal attack on a female guest who appeared disinterested during his performance at the All White Boat Party in London.

Rather than apologise for his behaviour, the rapper used the track to clap back at detractors, telling them to “shut up” and asserting that any judgement of his character is “between me and God.”

While acknowledging that the song may have had merit under different circumstances, Bulldog dismissed the overall execution, criticising both the intent and the quality of production.

He noted,

King Paluta

The message might have been good if it wasn’t driven by malice, but the production was substandard. He should go back to the studio and fix it if he wants to be taken seriously