CEO of Bills Microcredit gifts himself a Jet and Bugatti Chiron ahead of his birthday

Ghanaian entrepreneur and CEO of Bills Microcredit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, has celebrated his upcoming 40th birthday in grand style by acquiring a branded private jet and a luxury sports car.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Mr Quaye announced the purchase of a private jet bearing his initials, RNAQ, boldly emblazoned on the aircraft’s exterior. While he revealed the exterior of the jet, he refrained from sharing images of its interior, keeping fans curious about the opulent details inside.

READ MORE: Ghanaian music legends featured on royal and presidential playlists

In the caption of his post, the businessman proudly wrote:

…and I got myself a jet too #RNAQ40

In addition to the private jet, Mr Quaye also added a Bugatti Chiron to his growing collection of luxury vehicles. The news of the high-end car, which was spotted being cleared at the Tema Port on 11 March 2025, quickly spread across social media.

Mr Quaye, who turns 40 on 21 March, unveiled the sleek vehicle on Instagram, posting several stunning photos of the new acquisition. The post went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from followers and bloggers—some praising his success, others questioning the extravagance.