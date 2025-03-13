I wish I had died – Kofi Adomah tears up in first public outing after shooting incident

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii has shared the painful emotions he faced after being shot during the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa in December 2024.

In an emotional press conference on March 13, 2025, alongside his wife, Kofi opened up about the physical pain and emotional trauma that led him to wish for death rather than endure the suffering and negative narratives surrounding the incident.

At one point, I thought it was better to die than to live because of some of the narratives I was hearing about myself.

He went on to express the depth of his struggles, revealing how the pain, emotional distress, and financial burden made him question the value of life itself.

He added:

When I considered the money being discussed and felt the pain I was experiencing, I wondered what there was to live for.

The press conference also featured comments from his family, who expressed deep gratitude for the support they had received and clarified certain aspects of the incident that had led to speculation.

Kofi explained that the tragic incident began when he received an invitation from the Dormaahene to cover the Kwafie Festival. Despite feeling unwell upon arrival, he decided to honour the invitation and continued with his coverage.

Background of shooting incident

While reporting, he received another call directing him to document other parts of the festival. As he moved to that location, a gunman fired in his direction, injuring his eye and causing him to bleed.

Kofi Adomah, who is a presenter with Angel FM, was later flown to Dubai in January 2025 for surgery to repair the damage to his eye.

The shooting took place during the Kwafie Festival, which also marked the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.

