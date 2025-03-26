King Promise declares himself the only legitimate TGMA 2025 Artiste of the Year

Afrobeats sensation King Promise has confidently stated that he is the most deserving contender for the Artiste of the Year title at the forthcoming 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The acclaimed musician made this bold declaration while performing at the lavish 40th birthday celebration of businessman and investor Richard Nii-Armah Quaye on Saturday, 22nd March 2025, at Black Star Square, Accra.

While on stage, King Promise—known for his signature oversized boots—proudly highlighted his nomination for the prestigious award.

I got nominated for Artiste of the Year as well this year, you know what I’m saying? he confidently stated, nodding rhythmically to the beat.

He went on to reaffirm his dominance in the industry, asserting in Pidgin English,

Nobody has worked more than us.

I’m always proud, I’m always honoured to represent Ghana to the world.

Expressing his pride, he added,

At last year’s TGMAs, King Promise was widely tipped to win the Artiste of the Year award, but the title ultimately went to Afro-Dancehall star Stonebwoy. This year, he faces stiff competition from top nominees, including Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke, Joe Mettle, and gospel group Team Eternity Ghana (TEG). However, many believe the biggest contest is between King Promise and Hiplife star King Paluta.

During his performance, King Promise addressed speculations that there were deliberate efforts to prevent him from claiming the award for a second consecutive year. However, he dismissed these concerns, assuring his fans that he and his team remained focused on achieving victory.

This song was number one throughout the year, more than any song in 2024. So whether there’s an agenda [against me] or not, we don’t even see them. International, we go fly… he declared.

The event, which attracted prominent figures from the business and entertainment industries across Ghana, Nigeria, and East Africa, served as a grand stage for King Promise to reassert his dominance in the music scene.