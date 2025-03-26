'Parties not a priority for Shatta Wale' – Sammy Flex addresses RNAQ40 snub claims

Sammy Flex, the manager of award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has addressed speculations surrounding his artiste’s absence at the extravagant 40th birthday celebration of business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

In a YouTube video, Sammy Flex refuted claims that Shatta Wale had been snubbed, clarifying that the musician did receive an official invitation for the event, which took place at Black Star Square on Saturday, 22nd March 2025. He disclosed that a well-known event organiser, Soraya, personally informed him about the invitation.

According to Sammy Flex, a representative from the Shatta Movement team accepted the invitation on behalf of Shatta Wale, who was away in the United Kingdom at the time. However, he stressed that unlike other artistes, Shatta Wale had no particular interest in attending such high-profile gatherings, as they did not align with his personal values.

The manager also dismissed speculations that the dancehall star deliberately skipped the event due to ongoing tensions with some of the high-profile attendees. Instead, Sammy Flex emphasised that Shatta Wale had moved past the stage of simply attending parties to mingle and dine in public settings.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye marked his milestone birthday with an opulent celebration at Black Star Square, attracting some of the biggest names in the entertainment and business industries. Among the prominent personalities in attendance were Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Van Vicker, Richard Mofe-Damijo, John Dumelo, Diamond Platnumz, Toke Makinwa, Joselyn Dumas, Davido, James Gardiner, Stacey Amoateng, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Sarkodie, King Promise, KiDi, and Stonebwoy.

Ahead of the grand celebration, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye treated himself to a brand-new Bugatti Chiron and a custom-branded Gulfstream private jet as birthday gifts. His newly acquired Bugatti bore a striking resemblance to the one purchased by Dr Osei Kwame Despite for his 60th birthday in 2022.