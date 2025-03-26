Hard work alone won’t make you rich – Osebo the Zaraman advises the youth

Fashion icon and socialite, Osebo the Zaraman, has advised young people to embrace strategic thinking rather than relying solely on hard work if they aspire to achieve financial success.
Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Stella Dziedzorm at the 40th birthday celebration of renowned businessman and investor Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, Osebo stressed that many young individuals today lack the resilience required to attain such levels of success.
When asked how one could achieve wealth similar to Quaye’s, he remarked that most young people are unwilling to endure the challenges that Quaye faced on his journey to success.
You can’t just become like him. I listened to one of his interviews, and this man has truly suffered. What he went through, most young people today would not be willing to endure. Even if you asked them to do it, they wouldn’t. So, it’s not easy to be like him, he explained.
Osebo also addressed the common notion of working smart rather than working hard, emphasising that success requires both intelligence and effort.
Have you ever seen a wealthy person who is foolish? You need intelligence. If you lack sense, you won’t make money. So, before thinking about how to get rich, you must first use your brain.
He further elaborated that excessive physical labour is not always necessary if one employs strategic thinking.
It’s not just about working hard; you can use your brain to make money. If you want to be like him (Quaye), trust me, it won’t be easy. You can even surpass his achievements, but you must use your intelligence, he advised
Osebo’s remarks highlight the growing conversation around strategic wealth-building and the importance of smart decision-making in achieving financial success.